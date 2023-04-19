The milder weather brings a surge in outdoor activities such as road construction,

bicycling, walking, and motorcycle riding, and that means sharing the road with motorists.

Over the past year we’ve partnered with Jacoby & Meyers to put your safety first.

Today we’re talking about spring safety tips and the most common types of accidents and how to avoid them.

The managing partner with Jacoby & Meyers New York, Andrew Finkelstein, shares his easy to follow top tips to keep safe while walking down the street, riding a bike or driving your car.

If you’d like more information on safety on the roads, head to jmlawyer.com.

For Andrew’s next visit we are going to ask you, our viewers at home , to share your questions beforehand, so Andrew and the Jacoby & Meyers’ team can address your concerns.

So be on the look out for details on the next safety topic and how you can ask the experts.

