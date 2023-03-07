During the doldrum of winter, thinking ahead to spring can give us a pep in our step!

Back with us today is one of our favorite lifestyle experts, Kathy Buccio, who has some new top-ranked spring items plus an incentive from one hotel that’ll have you booking a trip.

Kathy’s recommendations include:

Easter essentials from Burlington stores- Burlington.com

Wyndham Rewards is giving away the minibar, literally. From free snacks to over a month of free vacations, this is one hotel minibar you needn’t be afraid to touch.

This is happening right in our area, so if you’re a Wyndham Rewards member and stay in The New Yorker this month, you might check-in to your hotel room to find one of these!

Learn more at www.wyndhamrewards.com/minibar

Brandspark’s 15th annual 2023 best new product award winners include:

Simply Nature Keto Coconut Clusters.

ALDI-exclusive Specially Selected Croissant Buns

Award-winning wines such as one called “Don’t Mind If I Do Pinot Noir,” a dry red wine with aromas of pomegranate, cherries, cranberry and currant.

Learn more about these award-winning products and more at bestnewproductawards.com

ONA Diamond Facial Cleansing Brush from TAO Clean – taoclean.com

Garnier Nutrisse Ultra Crème in Medium Ultra Ash Blonde – garnier.com or your local retailer