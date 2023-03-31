Spring is a time to hit refresh, and with a handful of new makeup, skin care and hair care launches, there are plenty of ways to revive your beauty routine.

Beauty expert, Milly Almodovar is sharing some just released products and spring bestsellers.

Here picks include the following.

Mielle Avocado & Tamanu Anti-Frizz System – $45 – Mielleorganics.com or Target

Olaplex Lashbond™ Building Serum- $ – Olaplex.com

Inkey List Polyglutamic Acid Dewy Sunscreen SPF 30 – $14.99 – Sephora.com

Tula Purifying Face Cleanser 3 sizes $34, $24, $12 – Tula.com

Mediheal Renewals Collection – $2-$30 – Get 30% off now through April 10th. Use Code: 30OFFPIX11- Amazon & MedihealUS.com

Dr. Dennis Gross DermInfusions Fill + Repair Serum -$75 – drdennisgross.com