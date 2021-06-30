Microsoft launches Accelerate NY to help get New Yorkers back to work

New York City’s economy was one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout was especially tough on working class New Yorkers.

With the city’s unemployment rate at 10.9% — more than double what it was pre-pandemic – it’s clear there is still much work to be done to rebuild.

If you were hit hard by the pandemic because you didn’t have the technology skills to land that next gig, Microsoft and partners have new resources to help get you trained for the city’s most in-demand jobs.

To aid New York City’s recovery, Microsoft has launched Accelerate New York, a citywide initiative in collaboration with the Mayor’s office of the CTO, to support economic recovery, increase digital skills, and prepare New York’s workforce for the 21st century.

You can get the skills needed for sought-after roles in data analytics, I.T., cybersecurity, cloud computing, customer support, finance, and so much more. The goal is to help get New Yorkers back to work by focusing on the complete journey from education and skilling to hiring and reemployment.

The initiative includes virtual and on-demand classes for every level, from fundamental tech skills to more advanced courses in software engineering and data science. Free and low-cost instructor-led trainings are offered by organizations like General Assembly and Generation USA. There’s also certifications from LinkedIn, GitHub, Microsoft Learn and others to help take your career to the next level.

Accelerate New York is the latest phase in Microsoft’s global skills initiative, which has already trained over 30 million people worldwide this year.

So what are you waiting for? Visit aka.ms/AccelerateNYC to find out more about these skilling opportunities, upcoming virtual and in-person career fairs, and discover exciting roles in NYC that are within reach.

Accelerate New York’s partners include: CanCode, the Business Council of New York State, Inc., The Estée Lauder Companies, General Assembly, Generation USA, KPMG, Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), New York City Small Business Services, the New York City Mayor’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer, NPower and SUNY Attain.