The summer isn’t over yet, so there is still time to spoil yourself, and we say why not.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with great products to focus on yourself before the kids are back to school. Sherri’s recommendations include, OLAY’s iconic Micro-Sculpting Cream, Plant Power by Nails.INC, an infrared mask by HigherDOSE which is also offering a 20% discount with the code MOMHINT, the Lumen device which you can now get $50 off with the code MOMHINT and lastly, Sherri recommends Living Proof Triple Bond Complex for your hair.

If you’d like more product recommendations from Sherri, follow her on Instagram @momhint.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction