Spoil yourself this Fall

PIX11 Partner

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Have you had a moment to take a breathe yet this morning? With the kids back in school why not take some time in your day to focus on you!
Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is going to show us great ways to pamper and spoil ourselves this fall. Products include, Olay Retinol24+Peptide Night Face Moisturizer, Loftie alarm clock, Lifeable vitamins, Makanai beauty 24 carat gold mask, and the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer.

To find details on all of these self-care products head to @momhint on Instagram.

*This segment is sponsored by MomHint*

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

PIX11 Partner

PIX11 Partner stories include valuable information from our sponsors. Content found on this page is not endorsed by the station.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss