Summertime can bring fun but it can also bring some new challenges for parents, from keeping the kids entertained to tackling those family road trips. With some solutions for less stress and more fun this summer, we’re joined by Parenting Contributor, Carly Dorogi.
For more information head to: CarlyOnTV.com
Featured solutions for families:
Tonies – tonies.com – code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off purchases of $99 or more, also at Target
Monopoly Splash Game – Mega Inflatable Water Park – available at Amazon and Walmart
UV Skinz – uvskinz.com – MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off
Challenge Butter Snack Spreads – ChallengeButter.com
Urban Arrow Cargo E-Bike – na.urbanarrow.com/family-bikes/family/