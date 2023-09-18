We all know how challenging it can be to pack lunches kids really want to eat day after day.

So we have some tips and tricks for picky eaters.

The co-founder and chief product officer of Little Spoon, Angela Vranich, shares her tips

which includes letting kids help create their own meals, and making sure to offer variety.

She also shares her newest offerings from Little Spoon which will help ease the pressure when parents are making lunches and offering snacks.

And right now you can get 50% off up to $40 on Little Spoon products. Order on littlespoon.com, and use the promo code “pix11” when you check out.

