May is skin cancer awareness month.

Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in America, it’s also one of the most preventable.

May 1st is Melanoma Monday, so skincare brand La Roche Posay, in partnership with Schweiger Dermatology Group, is offered free skin cancer screenings to the public at an event at Hudson Yards in the plaza outside the Vessel.

La Roche-Posay had certified dermatology providers on site, each in a separate tent, so that people have privacy during their exams. This year alone, La Roche-Posay is shooting for 350,000 skin cancer screenings worldwide.

For the past 13 years, La Roche-Posay has helped facilitate more the 540,000 skin exams as part of our ‘SOS’, ‘Save Our Skin’ campaign. In addition to the screenings, SOS informs the public about the dangers of UV radiation and the importance of using sunscreen every day to prevent skin cancers.

1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime, but when detected early, the five-year survival rate for melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer, is 99%.

For every skin cancer screening conducted today, La Roche-Posay will donate $5 to the American Cancer Society.

Visit laroche-posay.com/saveourskin for more information on sun safety