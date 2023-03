The first charter school in New York City is celebrating a milestone.

Sisulu-Walker Charter School of Harlem is turning 25 years old this year!

What’s their secret to success? Marysol Castro headed in to find out.

Sisulu-Walker Charter School of Harlem is now accepting applications for admission. Head to sisuluwalker.org for an application. You can also call 212-663-8216 for more information.

