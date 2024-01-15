Lots of folks started the new year with big goals to eat better and get healthy.

If you’re a New Jersey resident, the state wants to make sure you’re also heading into 2024 with the health insurance coverage you need.

Justin Zimmerman, the acting commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Banking & Insurance explain more about the New Jersey health insurance marketplace program, how New Jersey has made health insurance more affordable, how to enroll and the deadlines you need to know about.

To enroll and find information about how to get free help enrolling, visit: getcovered.nj.gov or try the get covered call center at 1-833-677-1010.

