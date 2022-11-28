We all know the holidays are meant to be full of joy, but it can be a stressful time for all of us.

Caregivers in particular, are at a risk of burnout if they don’t take care of themselves.

There are approximately 2.5 million family caregivers in New York who provide 2.1 billion hours of care to loved ones each year.

Reggie Nance, Assistance State Director, AARP New York joins us today with signs of burnout, how to combat those feelings and has some advice that will help us have a more meaningful holiday.

If you’d like more tips and resources available to those caring for a loved one head to aarp.org/caregiving.

