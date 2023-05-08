We all know medical care can have you digging deep into your pockets.

So today, we want to share with you how you can save money, even on your prescriptions.

Abby Maitra, who is from Healthfirst, shows us the benefits of the Medicare Saving Program and details some changes that are in store for this year. Abby also discusses what our viewers need to know about the Public Health Emergency coming to an end.

If you need more information on the Medicare Savings Program head to healthfirst.org or call 1-844-565-1263.

