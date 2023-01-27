The start of a new year is a great time to look at how you’re spending money and the cost of your home internet. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) gives more households access to the 100% fiber-optic network at a discount or free. Verizon Tech expert Andy Choi joined Chris and Marysol on New York Living to share how Verizon can help people save even more while providing fast and reliable home internet. Learn more about who qualifies and how to apply at verizon.com/acphome.

