We had such a huge response to a story we brought you last week, the potential to get free internet home service, that we’ve brought back Verizon tech expert, Chris Serico to share more on the FCC’s affordable connectivity program.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) gives more households access to the 100% fiber-optic network at a discount or free. Learn more about who qualifies and how to apply at verizon.com/acphome or call (866) 206-8030.

