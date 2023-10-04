What would you do if a loved one was choking? Are you comfortable doing the Heimlich maneuver?

Choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional deaths in children under the age of 5, and the leading cause of accidental deaths in adults over 65. We want to help turn those numbers around with a device every person should have in their home!

It’s called LifeVac and it’s an upper airway clearing device that is saving lives. Michael Plunkett, the president of LifeVac talks about the common forms of choking and mistakes people make when someone is choking. He also shows us how to use the LifeVac, and how it’s saving lives.

If you’d like more information on LifeVac or would like to order a device, head to lifevac.net.

