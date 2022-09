The most dangerous roads in New York City run through the Bronx.

New York Living’s Marysol Castro and Chris Cimino talked with attorney Andrew Finkelstein, the managing partner with Jacoby and Meyers, about safety on the roads, focusing in on one borough in particular, the Bronx, where crash statistics reveal an alarming trend.

If you’d like more information on safety on the roads, head to jmlawyer.com.