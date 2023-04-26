The Korean American Family Service Center is a lifeline to the Korean American community in the tri-state area. The non-profit organization is committed to battling domestic violence and assault by offering programs that include counseling, education, advocacy, and support services.

The non-profit’s 34-th annual benefit gala takes place this Friday, on April 28 at Cipriani on 42nd Street. The theme this year is “Rise Against the Violence.”

New York Living’s Marysol Castro welcomed back Jeehae Fischer, the Executive Director of the Korean American Family Service Center to talk about what’s in store at this year’s gala and why it’s so important.