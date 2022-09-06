September 11th is a day that will always bring up so many emotions.

Today, we’re hearing from one New York crime scene detective, Victoria Burton, who spent months at ground zero, yet was able to find a glimmer of hope in so much devastation.

Learn about the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund and free lifetime health care still available to those affected by ground zero toxins.

For more information contact Barasch and McGarry at 800-478-4390, or visit 911now.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction