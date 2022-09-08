Sunday marks the anniversary of September 11, the most lethal attack on American soil, and for many who lived through that day, it’s just too hard to talk about.

However, one New Jersey police officer, Val Velazquez-Stetz, who was silent for years, has found her voice and now can’t stop talking about that day as she gives hope to others.

Learn about the September 11th Victim Compensation fund and free lifetime health care still available to those affected by ground zero toxins.

For more information contact Barasch and McGarry, or visit 911now.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction