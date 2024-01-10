We all could use a winter refresh just about now.
Lifestyle expert, Grace Gold is sharing her top picks to help us look and fee our best. Her recommendations are below.
TRNR Skin Prebiotic Lipid Nourishing Moisturizer – trnrskin.com – $48
Almay Feel Free Collection – CVS.com
Head & Shoulders BARE – national retailers – $9.99
RevAir Reverse-Air Hair Dryer – MyRevair.com & Amazon – $399
Spoiled Child E27 Extra Strength Liquid Collagen – spoiledchild.com
The Noom Kitchen – available on Amazon
Long Wharf Supply Co. Edgartown SeaWell Quarter Zip – longwharfsupply.com
SPONSOR: Grace Gold
Follow Grace on Instagram at msgracegold