We all could use a winter refresh just about now.

Lifestyle expert, Grace Gold is sharing her top picks to help us look and fee our best. Her recommendations are below.

TRNR Skin Prebiotic Lipid Nourishing Moisturizer – trnrskin.com – $48

Almay Feel Free Collection – CVS.com

Head & Shoulders BARE – national retailers – $9.99

RevAir Reverse-Air Hair Dryer – MyRevair.com & Amazon – $399

Spoiled Child E27 Extra Strength Liquid Collagen – spoiledchild.com

The Noom Kitchen – available on Amazon

Long Wharf Supply Co. Edgartown SeaWell Quarter Zip – longwharfsupply.com

SPONSOR: Grace Gold

Follow Grace on Instagram at msgracegold