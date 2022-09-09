This weekend many of us will remember and pay tribute to those we lost on September 11th.

And now, it’s time to also think about the survivors, and all those who lived near Ground Zero.

More people have died of 9/11 illnesses than those who perished on that day.

Attorney Michael Barasch and Dr. Marc Wilkenfeld say now is the time to take care of yourself and register for the WTC Health Program and the Victim Compensation Fund.

Marysol Castro talks to the two about the programs and why enrollment has been low, the illnesses many are now facing, and why even if you are not sick now, it is important to sign up so that you and your family are taken care of in the future.

Learn about the September 11th Victim Compensation fund and free lifetime health care still available to those affected by ground zero toxins.

For more information contact Barasch and McGarry, or visit 911now.com.

