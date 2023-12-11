Did you put on your sunscreen today?

According to a survey conducted by the American Academy of Dermatology, 82% of respondents reported that protecting their skin from the sun is more important to them now, than it was five years ago.

Today we’re joined by beauty and lifestyle expert, Carly Dorogi and L’Oréal Paris’ Assistant Vice President of Scientific Communications, Balanda Atis to show how skincare and SPF can work to protect you from the harmful u-v rays that we’re exposed to every day. The two products they recommend are L’Oreal Paris Bright Reveal 12% Niacinamide and Amino Sulfonic Dark Spot Face Serum and L’Oreal Paris Bright Reveal Broad Spectrum SPF 50 + Antioxidants UV-Lotion both can be purchased at Walmart.

