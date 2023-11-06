November is National Diabetes month, a time when communities across the country bring attention to the disease.

According to the state health department, an estimated 1.7 million New Yorkers have diabetes. Nationwide it’s the 7th leading cause of death.

While this chronic condition is becoming more common, there is so much we can do to help prevent and manage it.

Dr. Kurt Kodroff and Jeanine Allen from One Brooklyn Health’s Diabetes Center for Excellence join Alex Lee and Marysol Castro to share what One Brooklyn Health is doing to make a difference in their community.

If you’d like more information on diabetes or One Brooklyn Health’s Diabetes Center for Excellence head to onebrooklynhealth.org.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction