Many of us have heard of the most common risk factors associated with complications from Covid-19, including diabetes or high blood pressure.
But a surprising connection has emerged with dental health. Dr. Leonard Weiss, Chief Dental Officer for UnitedHealthcare is sharing the potential connection between Covid-19 and gum disease. He’s also helping us brush up on our oral health routine.
If you’d like more tips on dental and oral health head to uhc.com.
