For decades, Playland, in Rye, New York, has been a place where many childhood and family memories have been made. The amusement park opened in 1928, but now is undergoing extensive renovations that will delight both regulars and *new visitors.

Marysol Castro got to see first hand the changes and all the park now has to offer.

During the fall, Playland is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until September 25th.

You can buy tickets and sign up for exciting news in advance at Playland.com.

