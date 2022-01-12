Pay off credit card debt in 2022

PIX11 Partner

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A new year is a new opportunity for a fresh financial start. Over the last two years, more than half of Americans who already had credit card balances added to their debt during the pandemic.
We all know, getting into credit card debt is easy, getting out of it can be overwhelming.
Certified financial planner Bobbi Rebell, who is a personal finance expert at Tally, is going to show us how to tackle credit card debt and pay it off for good.

If you’d like more information on Tally, the app is available for download on iPhone and Android phones. You can learn more at meettally.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

PIX11 Partner

PIX11 Partner stories include valuable information from our sponsors. Content found on this page is not endorsed by the station.

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss