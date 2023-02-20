Patrón Tequila is shaking things up this national margarita day on Wednesday February 22nd. Lifestyle expert, Josh McBride show us how Patrón is bringing tequila fans the perfect way to celebrate the occasion with a technology twist in partnership with global superstar, Becky G.

Patrón is unveiling an AI tool – the Patrón Dream Margarita Generator – that allows users the opportunity to create the margarita of their dreams in a few easy steps.

Whether you’re celebrating at your favorite local bar or mixing up cocktails at home, the Patrón Dream Margarita Generator is a first-of-its-kind experience that makes any margarita a masterpiece, perfectly for you.

Users will be able to share their margarita creations on Twitter or Instagram stories for a chance to win two tickets to see global superstar, Becky G, perform at an upcoming show in New York City, along with travel, hotel and other accommodations for an unforgettable experience.

To participate in the PATRÓN Dream Margarita sweepstakes, please visit patrondreammargarita.com.

For more information, visit the PATRÓN Dream Margarita generator at patrondreammargarita.com. If you’re in need of inspiration for an IRL cocktail to mix up at home, try out a personal favorite of Becky G., the PATRÓN Pineapple.

PATRÓN Pineapple Margarita

Classic margarita flavors get a sweet, pineapple twist in this refreshingly tropical cocktail.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver

.5 oz Citrónge Orange Liqueur

1 oz Pineapple juice

.5 oz Lime juice

Tajín rim

Lime wedge for garnish

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice.

Shake until combined and chilled.

Strain into a Tajín-rimmed rocks glass filled with ice.

Garnish with a lime wedge.