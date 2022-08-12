When you are a new mom, trying to figure out what you do and don’t need, can be stressful.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French shows us smart solutions for new parents to help make life easier with a newborn! The products she recommends include the Chicco Dash Instant Setup Playard, Chicco Dash Play Panel Accessory, Arm & Hammer Baby Detergent, Sposie Booster Pads, Sposie Dribbles and Nanit Epson EcoTank ET-2850.

To find details on all these smart products for new parents head to @momhint on Instagram. You can also find more information on the Dress for Success’ Virtual Power Walk, Presented by Arm & Hammer Laundry, taking place on August 27 & 28 at armandhammer.com/dress-for-success.