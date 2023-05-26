Have you ever dreamed of owning your own business?

There’s a major event next week that can help make that dream a reality.

The International Franchise Expo connects aspiring entrepreneurs with major franchise brands.

The event returns to the Javits Center from June 1st through the 3rd and attracts thousands of local, out-of-state and overseas business professionals. They have a special offer for PIX11 viewers. Click here to visit their website and register to attend the event. Then enter the code PIX11 at the checkout for the special deal

New York Living’s Marysol Castro talked with Martin Joksimovic, the President of MFV Expositions, the organization behind the event, and Kevin Brickner, the Vice President of Franchise Sales for The Goddard School, one of the brands with an exhibit at the Expo. They discuss what the International Franchise Expo has to offer aspiring business owners.