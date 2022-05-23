It is the can’t-miss event for anyone thinking of starting their own business.

The 2022 International Franchise Expo connects aspiring entrepreneurs with top franchise brands. The IFE attracts thousands of local, out-of-state, and overseas business professionals and is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The event will be held at the Javits Center from June 2nd through the 4th. They are offering a special offer for PIX viewers. Visit ifeinfo.com and enter the coupon code “PIX11” at the checkout for the special deal.

PIX’11 Marysol Castro talked with John Erich, the Marketing Manager for MFV Expositions, the company behind the event. He shares everything the International Franchise Expo has to offer, from franchise investment opportunities to free seminars, and everything in between.