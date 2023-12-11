The clock is ticking on finishing up your holiday shopping and I know that there are some folks out there that are just tough to shop for! You’re in luck, lifestyle expert Josh McBride is back with some out of the box gifts for everyone on your list. His picks include the following:
Martini & Rossi Asti – Martini.com
PDI Easy Screen – pdihc.com/easyonamazon
Oars & Alps- oarsandalps.com
Rabanne Invictus Victory Elixir Eau de Parfum- Macys/Ulta/Nordstrom
Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick/Baby Healing Balm Stick- Mass Retailers
Chewy – Chewy.com
Nolet’s Silver Gin – NoletsGin.com
Hustle Butter Deluxe Tattoo Aftercare & Daily Moisturizing Balm- HustleButter.com
Ten to One Rum – tentoonerum.com
SPONSOR: Simplified by Josh McBride
For Josh’s holiday giveaway- follow him in @joshymcbride