Today, is a big day for so many students as they start the new school year.

In Queens, at the Our World Neighborhood Charter School, not only are there big smiles and hi-fives, but there’s also a celebration!

Marysol Castro was there at the ribbon cutting ceremony as the new school welcomed children today.

She found out what sets this charter school apart from others, and got to talk to a few children who were excited to start the new school year in their new school.

Our World Neighborhood Charter School is committed to providing strong educational opportunities for children in underserved communities. They believe in the importance of creating socio-economically and culturally diverse schools.

If you’d like to find out more about Our World Neighborhood Charter School, or how to apply, head to owncs.org.

SPONSOR

Our World Neighborhood Charter School