Health insurance open enrollment is coming up for millions of Americans. And now is the time to look over your health care options so that you’re ready to select a plan that works best for you and your budget.
Joining us now from UnitedHealthcare is Jean McGann who has tips on how to pick a health plan.
To get more information and tips on choosing a health plan head to uhcopenenrollment.com for tips resources and info on plans in your area.