The New York Auto show offers more than just the latest cars and trucks on display. The event includes interactive and immersive exhibits the whole family can enjoy! PIX11’s Marysol Castro talked with Mark Schienberg, the president of the New York Auto Show, about all the things people can see and experience at the event including: driving simulator games, multiple tracks to go on test rides, a classic Lincoln Continental once owned by Elvis Presley, an immersive National Parks-themed exhibit and even puppies up for adoption!

The NY Auto Show runs through April 24. Click here for tickets and information.