The New York Auto Show is back in full gear this year at the Javits Center. The focus of the 2022 event: Electric Vehicles. The emission-free “EV’s” allow the auto show the opportunity to have indoor “test tracks” as part of the event for the first time ever.

PIX11’s Marysol Castro talked to Mark Schienberg, the president of the New York Auto Show, about the event is making a return after a long hiatus due to the pandemic and how the EV market is growing across the auto industry.

The NY Auto Show runs through April 24. Click here for tickets and information.