New Year must-haves

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Rap superstar Cardi B partnered with The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City to help pay for the funeral and burial costs of the 17 people killed in a high-rise building fire, the Mayor's Fund announced on Wednesday.

Among other costs, the Grammy Award-winning artist will pay for repatriation expenses for some victims buried in The Gambia through the Mayor's Fund's Bronx Fire Relief Fund. Cardi B said that as a Bronx native, she felt compelled to do more to help the families devastated by the fire.