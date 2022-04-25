Spring is finally in full swing and whether you’re doing some entertaining or just trying to embrace joy as the weather warms up, Lifestyle expert Marisa Brahney is here with some of her picks to help us sparkle through spring. Marisa’s picks include items from Airly Crackers, Cupcake Vineyards Signature Sweets, and OLAY Body’s Collagen Collection.
New Spring must-haves with Marisa Brahney
by: Tracy Chevrier, Marysol Castro
Posted:
Updated:
Connect with PIX11 Online
PIX11 Partner
PIX11 Partner stories include valuable information from our sponsors. Content found on this page is not endorsed by the station.