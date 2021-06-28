New program helps New Yorkers in need get access to prenatal and postpartum care

PIX11 Partner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Every mom deserves high-quality prenatal care. But many women in New York’s underserved communities often lack access to prenatal and postpartum care.
And that’s why United Health Foundation and CAMBA have teamed up to make sure New Yorkers are getting the care that is so vital to both moms and their babies.
If you’d like more information on these prenatal and postpartum programs head to uhg.com or camba.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

PIX11 Partner

PIX11 Partner stories include valuable information from our sponsors. Content found on this page is not endorsed by the station.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss