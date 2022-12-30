As many of us prep for New Year’s Eve, some are already thinking about how they are going to make overall changes to their diet in 2023.

A new study by the New Mayo Clinic Diet shows that 1 in 5 Americans do not have a healthy diet, and 94-percent fail at dieting.

Today we want to help change that! Donna Boerger spent the last year on the New Mayo Clinic Diet and has lost 100 pounds. She joins us to share her story, what drew her to the plan and how she hopes to inspire others on their own weight loss jouney.

IN 2022, US News and World Reports ranked New Mayo Clinic diet among the best in the country.

This year, the New Mayo Clinic Diet will feature:

• New group coaching series with mayo clinic diet doctors and experts

• New simple meal plan

• New enhanced app

• Expanded supportive online community

• Top rated weight loss program on trust pilot)

If you’d like to take control of your wellness and weight, start by taking the New Mayo Clinic’s Diet assessment. You can or head to mayoclinicdiet.com to sign up for the plan.