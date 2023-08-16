Join us for a heartwarming day of wagging tails and unconditional love at PIX Plaza, located at the corner of 42nd St and Second Ave. On September 14, 2023, Waldo’s Rescue Pen, AARP, and PIX11 proudly present a Dog Adoption Event like no other!

🏙️ Event Highlights

🐕 Adoption: Meet adorable, adoptable dogs of all ages, breeds, and sizes, just waiting to become your new best friend.

📸 Step and Repeat: Capture the moment with your potential forever friend, the AARP team or PIX11 talent and create memories to cherish.

🎁 Contest Opportunity: Enter our New Leash on Life Giveaway for your chance to win a $1,000 Prize Pack!

🌟 Event Details

📅 Date: September 14, 2023 🕒 Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM 📍 Location: PIX Plaza, Corner of 42nd St. and Second Ave.

🤝 Partners

Waldo’s Rescue Pen: Dedicated to finding loving homes for every dog, Waldo’s Rescue Pen is committed to making tails wag and hearts melt.

AARP: Supporting pet adoption and providing resources for pet owners, AARP believes in the joy and companionship that pets bring to our lives.

Come with an open heart and leave with a furry friend who will forever change your life. Whether you’re an experienced pet parent or adopting for the first time, this event is a chance to make a difference in both a dog’s life and your own. Let’s create wagging tails and lasting memories together!

RSVP here: https://newleashonlife.eventbrite.com