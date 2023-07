It’s our favorite time of the week, New Leash on Life.

Every week, we bring you some playful pups from Waldo’s Rescue Pen​ looking for a ‘New Leash on Life!’

This week, we featured Swallow Tail and Yellow Jacket, they are adorable siblings who would love a home together.

Scan the QR code, or click here, to learn how you can adopt these puppies.

