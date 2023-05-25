New York Living has a new weekly segment with the goal of helping loveable pups find a forever home.

It’s called ‘New Leash on Life‘ and it’s sponsored by AARP New York City in coordination with Waldo’s Rescue Pen.

Waldo’s Rescue Pen is a foster-based rescue in New York. They partner with organizations throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico to save the lives of dogs of all ages and breeds that have been abandoned, abused or left homeless.

The trio of adorable pups, Cipriani, Munchos & Honey Bar-B-Q, made their television debut.

Visit their website waldosrescue.org to find out how you can adopt any of the puppies featured on New York Living and see other loveable dogs available to foster or adopt.

Waldo’s Rescue Pen is also holding an adoption event tonight at the Museum of Illusion, click here for more details.

Every Thursday New York Living will feature new adorable pups looking for their ‘New Leash on Life’!