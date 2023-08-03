Calling all dog lovers! The New Leash on Life Giveaway is here, and it’s time to unleash the joy for you and your four-legged companion. Proudly sponsored by AARP, this contest promises an incredible $1,000 prize pack that will have tails wagging and hearts soaring.

The New Leash on Life Giveaway celebrates the special bond between pet parents and their dogs, recognizing the immeasurable love and companionship these loyal friends bring into our lives.

The Grand Prize Pack Includes:

A Furbo360 Dog Camera: Never miss a moment with your furry companion, no matter where you are. The Furbo360 Dog Camera allows you to stay connected, interact, and toss treats remotely, ensuring your dog always feels close, even when you’re apart. A 12-Month BarkBox Subscription: Get ready for tail-wagging excitement every month! The 12-month BarkBox subscription will surprise your canine friend with high-quality toys, delectable treats, and delightful chews that cater to their unique needs and preferences. A $500 Visa Gift Card: The freedom to pamper yourself and your pet awaits! With a $500 Visa gift card, you can treat your furry friend to their favorite goodies and indulge in something special for yourself too. A $100 Chewy.com Gift Card: Chewy.com, a haven for pet lovers, offers an extensive range of pet products. The $100 Chewy.com gift card lets you explore a plethora of options and find the perfect products for your furry companion.

Participating in the New Leash on Life Giveaway is as easy as teaching your dog a new trick! To enter, simply fill out the form. This contest is open to everyone, regardless of age, because the love for pets knows no boundaries.