Looking for a snack that’s a powerhouse in nutrition?

Pick up some pistachios.

Dayna Devon shares new research from Cornell University that shows this nut is an antioxidant that may help keep your blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol in check- and may even help with wrinkles.

For more information on the benefits of pistachios or Cornell University’s study head to americanpistachios.org.

