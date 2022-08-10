It’s back to school time! If you haven’t already started your shopping, we’ve got some items to put at the top of your list.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with everything that your kids need, from kindergarten to college, to make sure everyone is ready to head back to school. Sherri’s recommendations include, new items from Crayola, the mix of items you can find at TJ Maxx and Marshalls, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim to keep the dorm room clean, the must-have touch screen computer, the Microsoft Surface Go 3, and for some fun the portable speaker, Sonos Roam.

You can find more of Sherri’s top picks on Instagram @momhint.

