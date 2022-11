Already shopping for holiday gifts?

Why not give a gift that turns back the hands of time.

Lifestyle expert, Anya Sarre had a holiday party with Celebrity approved Dermatologist, Dr. Ava Shamban, showing off some of the best beauty buys for women and men!

And as a gift to all of you, Dr. Shamban is offering a huge discount just for our viewers. Head to skinfive.com for all your beauty needs and gifts and put in code STYLESMART FOR 75% off.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction