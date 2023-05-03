It’s time to celebrate moms and all those mother figures in our lives!

Beauty expert Milly Almodovar shares her top Mother’s Day gift ideas that will please all types of moms! Milly’s picks include the below:

Shop for all types of gifts at TJ Maxx & Marshalls

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Bags / itcosmetics.com & ulta.com – $40

Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Lightweight Liquid Conditioner – $32

Redken salons nationwide, Amazon.com, Ulta & Ulta.com, Hair.com

Paco Rabanne Fame 2-Piece Eau de Parfum / Set $135 ($162 Value) Macys & Macys.com

Olay Cleansing Nourishing Body Wash with Hyaluronic Acid / Local retailers – $7.99

Olay Nourishing &Hydrating Body Lotion with Hyaluronic Acid / local retailers – $9.99

Mediheal Renewals Collection $2 to $30 on MedihealUS.com / 30% off with the code 30SHOPPIX11

Dr. Dennis Gross DermInfusions Fill + Repair Serum / drdennisgross.com – $75

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Beautiful Skin Foundation / Charlottetilbury.com – $49

Valde Winged & Reflect Armor / valdebeauty.com – $150