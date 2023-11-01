With the marathon just days away, Registered Dietitian and runner, Jamie Lee McIntyre, joins us with some tips for fueling running and recovery featuring her secret ingredient, dairy milk! Plus, McIntyre shares big news for women runners looking to crush big goals at the race this weekend all with the support of Team Milk! Go to gonnaneedmilk.com/26.2 to learn more and sign up!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction