(Broadry) — Min Kim, Global Ambassador for L’Oréal Professionnel and Master Color Specialist at Butterfly Studio in New York City, joins us to talk about the latest trend for hair color — Metal Detox.

“As a top hair colorist, my job is to not only deliver beautiful, personalized long lasting color but also to prevent as much hair breakage as possible and ensure hair feels great,” says Kim. The innovative, patented technology in the range, Glicoamine, is small enough to penetrate the hair and remove metals from within, reducing breakage and leaving behind amazing results.

Kim says that wash after wash, metals present in water can penetrate inside your hair and cause hair breakage. This can lead to unreliable hair color. Kim uses the Metal Detox treatment by L’Oréal Professionnel in the salon. “Without adding more service time, it can really help illuminate hair and the treatment together with the at-home protocol results in 100% color reliability and 87% less breakage,” says Kim.

To learn more, find a participating L’Oréal Professional Stylist in your area or shop for at-home products.